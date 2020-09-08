Police took one person into custody after a shooting and stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday afternoon, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
MBPD Cpl. Tom Vest said that person's name will be released after formal charges are made.
Vest said authorities responded to the mall's food court area after receiving a call about a fight. He said two people were injured and are both receiving treatment.
Few details about what happened have been released, but police said they are investigating the case as a shooting and stabbing.
At 5 p.m., police continued to search the area for those involved who fled the scene before officers arrived. They said they were also looking for a small black four-door sedan, though they did not have a make or model of the vehicle.
There was a heavy police presence near the Cinemark movie theater where officers had cordoned off an entrance and taped off part of the parking lot.
Check back for updates.
