One person died and another is injured after a vehicle attempted to evade police in the Loris area on Monday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened off West Beargrass Road just five miles south of Loris around 6:30 p.m., said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the SCHP.
The collision involved a 2001 Lexus sedan with two passengers inside, Bolt said. The vehicle was travelling north on Freemont Road while trying to evade law enforcement, he said.
After turning onto S.C. Highway 905 and then West Beargrass Road, the vehicle traveling off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then travelled off the left side of the road before overturning.
One occupant died and the other was transported by EMS to an area hospital, Bolt said.
Horry County Coroner's Office identified the passenger as 24-year-old Levious Hayes. He died at the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle, said Tamara Willard, chief deputy coroner.
The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
