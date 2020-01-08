Adrian Parkway fire

One person is dead following an early morning house fire in the 6200 block of Adrian Parkway, officials said.

 Photo courtesy of HCFR

One person is dead following an early morning house fire in the Conway area, authorities said.

Crews were called to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Adrian Parkway shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said a woman died in the fire. Her name has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.