One person is dead following an early morning house fire in the Conway area, authorities said.
Crews were called to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Adrian Parkway shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said a woman died in the fire. Her name has not been released.
The case remains under investigation.
🚨ACTIVE INVESTIGATION - FIRE🚨HCPD is investigating a morning fire on Adrian Parkway near Conway.The fire was reported to @HorryCounty911 at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday. @hcfirerescue and HCPD responded.The Horry County Coroner confirmed one victim was found dead in the home. pic.twitter.com/mDz5NZf1QH— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 8, 2020
At 4:09 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire call at 6297 Adrian Parkway.This fire is under investigation.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/zUPuk0ggF4— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 8, 2020
