One person died and another was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a single-vehicle wreck in the Conway area, according to the Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter account.

Authorities responded to the area of Depot Road and U.S. 501 Business shortly after 10 p.m.

Personnel found a vehicle overturned in a swamp with two occupants trapped.

The driver suffered fatal injuries, and a passenger was taken to the hospital, HCFR said.

Check back for updates.

