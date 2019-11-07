One person died and another was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a single-vehicle wreck in the Conway area, according to the Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter account.
Authorities responded to the area of Depot Road and U.S. 501 Business shortly after 10 p.m.
Personnel found a vehicle overturned in a swamp with two occupants trapped.
The driver suffered fatal injuries, and a passenger was taken to the hospital, HCFR said.
Check back for updates.
At 10:08 p.m., #HCFR, Conway FD/PD responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Depot Road and Highway 501 Business.A vehicle was overturned in the swamp. 2 occupants were entrapped.The passenger was transported to the hospital. The driver suffered fatal injuries. pic.twitter.com/Kz79YPWYPU— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 8, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.