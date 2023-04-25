One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on SC-31 near Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 1999 GMC Suburban was traveling southbound on SC-31 about a half mile north of Myrtle Beach when it ran off the road toward the right and struck a tree, Tidwell said.
Two occupants were in the vehicle at the time, according to Tidwell. The driver was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for the treatment, and the passenger, identified as Courtney Bebee, 24, died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Bebee was originally from Texas but was a resident of Myrtle Beach, according to county coroner's office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Check back for updates.
