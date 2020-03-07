One person is dead and another person is in police custody following a crash Friday night in Myrtle Beach.
The wreck occurred shortly before midnight, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
The crash happened when a vehicle collided with a moped in the 4600 block of North Kings Highway.
The currently unidentified driver of the moped died in the wreck.
Police took the driver of the other vehicle into custody. That person's name has not been released.
Check back for updates.
