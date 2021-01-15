One person was killed in an overnight shooting outside of Loris, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Katrina Jackson, 16, was identified as the victim killed in the shooting, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
According to Moskov, the shooting took place on Hemingway Road in the Cedar Branch community outside of Loris. A police report says officers were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. Friday for a "murder/aggravated assault."
Officers spoke to two victims, the report said. According to the report, the victims told officers that while leaving Cedar Branch Road, an unknown vehicle was following "extremely close behind them" as they drove down Hemingway road.
The victims told officers that car then pulled out beside as if to pass and began shooting at the vehicle they were riding in. According to the report, the vehicle that the victims were in was struck several times.
When officers arrived on scene on Hemingway Road, shell casings and glass from a vehicle was discovered and "stretched the area of about a quarter mile," according to the report.
According to the report, the two victims that spoke with officers were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
