One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on S.C. 707 Sunday afternoon, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Lee said a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on S.C. 707 when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed.
Lee said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.
The name of the deceased has not been released yet.
