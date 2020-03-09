One person died in a mobile home fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Emergency personnel were called to the structure fire in the 900 block of Deckfield Court around 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Crews quickly had the blaze under control.
HCFR and the Horry County Police Department are investigating the fire.
Check back for updates.
