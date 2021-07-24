A 31-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon during a shooting in Conway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Arsenio Legette of Conway was shot in his home on Sycamore Street around 3:30 p.m., Willard said in a news release.
Few details about the case have been released. Conway police are investigating. MyHorryNews has reached out to city officials for more information.
Check back for updates.
