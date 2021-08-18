The person injured in a Myrtle Beach stabbing Tuesday evening has died, according to a news release from the city police department.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home at 1302 Dunbar St. in Myrtle Beach just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the release said. When police arrived, they found one victim and they transported that person to the hospital for treatment.
The victim later died from his injury, the release said. The name of the victim will be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office when his next of kin has been notified.
The release said that shortly after officers arrived on scene, they received information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
The suspect's ID will be released once formal charges have been filed.
Check back for updates.
