One person died Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Aynor, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted out that crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Friday to the area of Dixon Road and Magnolia Highway in Aynor for two-vehicle collision with ejection. Three people were transported to a hospital with injuries.
According to Lee, a 2007 Chevy pickup was traveling south on S.C. 131 when a Nissan Xterra that was traveling on Magnolia Highway and crossing onto Dixon Road failed to yield the right of way and collided with the pickup truck.
Both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, Lee said. The driver of the Nissan later died, according to Lee.
The name of the deceased will be released when next of kin has been notified.
The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.
