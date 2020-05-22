One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 501 Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the crash happened around 7:55 a.m.
A 2007 Honda SUV heading south on U.S. 501 struck a 2011 Hino truck that was stopped.
The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries suffered in the wreck. That person’s name has not been released.
Please avoid the area of 4855 Highway 501.A 2-vehicle accident with entrapment has traffic backed up, which is likely to be the case for a while.This call was dispatched to #HCFR at 7:55 a.m. @SCHP_Troop5 is also on scene.1 person was transported with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/5uKna92Urn— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 22, 2020
