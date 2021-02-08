One person was killed when a vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a Little River pond, authorities said Monday morning.
Master Trooper Brian Lee of the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 2007 Cadillac was heading south on U.S. 17 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and went into a pond near the 3000 block of Fairway Drive.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died in the crash, Lee said. The name of the deceased has not been released yet.
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle recovery call shortly before 7:15 a.m. Monday. HCFR's dive team was deployed to help towing crews remove the vehicle.
The collision remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.
