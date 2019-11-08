One person is dead after a wreck Friday morning in Aynor, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the wreck happened around 8 a.m.
A 2007 Honda Accord was traveling north on 11th Avenue when the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was the vehicle’s only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.
The individual died at Conway Medical Center, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.
"At this time the cause of death is pending to determine if the death is from a medical condition or traffic fatality," Fowler's release said.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.