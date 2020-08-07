One person died after a car collided with a dump truck on S.C. 905 Friday morning in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the wreck happened at about 8:13 a.m. when a southbound Ford Fusion crossed the center line and struck a Freightliner dump truck traveling north.
The driver of the Ford died due to the crash, Lee said, and the driver of the dump truck was taken to a local hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
S.C. 905 near Shaftesbury Lane was shut down temporarily as a result of the wreck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Check back for updates.
