A 74-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Longs, authorities said.
He was identified as Patrick Finnegan from the Longs area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release. Finnegan died from trauma at Grand Strand Medical Center Sunday afternoon.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
A 2014 Mazda CX-5 traveling on Pine Needle Drive made a left turn onto S.C. 9 and was hit on its driver’s side by a 2005 Kia Optima heading south.
The driver of the Mazda was identified as Finnegan.
Each vehicle had one occupant. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.