One person is dead after a one-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the wreck happened around 4 p.m. roughly seven miles north of Myrtle Beach.
A 2007 GMC Yukon was heading south on S.C. 905 when the vehicle went left of center and ran off the left side of the road.
The driver of the GMC, who was the vehicle's only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt, was trapped due to the wreck.
After being freed from the vehicle, the driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
The driver died at the hospital from injuries suffered in the wreck. The driver has not been identified.
Check back for updates.
At 3:45, #HCFR crews were dispatched to the area of 12803 N. Hwy. 905 for a vehicle vs. tree accident with entrapment.1 person was transported w/ serious injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 is also on scene. Please avoid the area for the safety of all first-responders involved. pic.twitter.com/SBU7Pa6EY1— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 10, 2020
