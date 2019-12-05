One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in the Socastee area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the wreck happened around 8 p.m. near S.C. 544.
A Volkswagen Passat was heading east on Big Block Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and died from injuries sustained in the crash. The individual was the vehicle's only occupant.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Check back for updates.
