One person is dead following a shooting Sunday in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach Police responded to the 500 block of 65th Avenue North after the incident was reported around 5:15 p.m., Cpl. Tom Vest said.
One person died from injuries suffered in the shooting, Vest said.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.