Authorities are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Horry County Wednesday night.
The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) responded to an incident on Amberwood Court, according to a tweet.
Community members were asked to avoid the area.
According to a news release from the state Law Enforcement Division (SLED), gunfire was exchanged between a man and two officers from the HCPD who had responded to a disturbance call.
The man was shot during the confrontation with law enforcement, the release said, and he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
No Horry County officers were hurt in the shooting.
Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, according to SLED. The state agency is handling the investigation.
Check back for updates.
