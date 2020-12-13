One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Horry County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m.
Lee said a northbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Secondary 23 was traveling too fast for the driving conditions. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Tweet that its personnel were called to John Alex Lane and South Nichols Highway in Nichols for the wreck.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash. The vehicle caught fire and crews put out the flames, HCFR said.
Check back for updates.
