One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Thursday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the wreck happened at about 7:57 a.m. on Burcale Road. A westbound 2002 BMW crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Cadillac heading east.
The driver of the Cadillac died as a result of the crash, Lee said. The driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital. Both of them were wearing seatbelts.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.