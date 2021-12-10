Fatal accident on 701

The scene from a fatal accident on U.S. 701 Friday morning. Courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue. 

One person is dead after a collision on Highway 701 near Privetts Road in the Conway area Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee, a 2002 Mercedes and a 2020 Nissan sedan were both traveling south on U.S. 701 when the Mercedes tried to pass the Nissan, and struck the rear of the Nissan. The collision happened just before 11 a.m.

The Mercedes ran off the roadway, Lee said, and the driver was partially ejected. The driver of the Mercedes was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, Lee said. 

Highway patrol is investigating the wreck.

