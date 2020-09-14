One person is dead after drowning in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said.
He was identified as 44-year-old Jason Tompkins from Myrtle Beach.
Authorities responded to the oceanfront in the 29th Avenue South area around 1 a.m. Sunday in relation to the case, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue personnel were already on scene performing CPR.
Tompkins was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
