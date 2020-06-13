A person died after driving a car into a house early Saturday morning in the Longs area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. just west of Pint Circle. A 2001 Toyota Camry traveling on S.C. 90 ran off the road before striking an unoccupied house.
A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue said the vehicle caught fire. The driver of the Camry was killed in the crash.
Check back for updates.
At 5:29 a.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to 8817 Highway 90 in Longs for a single vehicle vs. residence call, in which the vehicle caught fire.Serious injuries are reported.Please avoid this area of Highway 90 to avoid delays.@SCHP_Troop5 is also on scene. pic.twitter.com/zXnv2d2iEO— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.