A suspect was arrested and faces several charges after a teen was shot during a carjacking last week in Little River, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Trashawn Travon Hemingway, 18, of Little River faces charges of attempted murder, taking a motor vehicle while in operation by another person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in a news release.
The shooting happened last Friday near Oscar Road and Jones Lane.
Evidence and information acquired during authorities’ investigation suggests Hemingway carjacked a vehicle from the 16-year-old victim, who was shot multiple times during the incident, the release said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, according to a police report.
Hemingway remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.