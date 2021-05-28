One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Longs Friday night, Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Freemont Road, Moskov said. The condition of the victim was not available.
Moskov said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Warrants have not been served on the suspect, so that individual's name was not readily available.
Check back for updates.
