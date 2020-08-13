A 20-year-old man was arrested after a person was shot in the Loris area over the weekend, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Officials said Juleian Macey Juwain Brown of the Loris area was arrested in connection with the case. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online jail records.
Early Saturday, an officer responded to an address on Redenbo Drive, according to a police report.
The officer spoke to a security worker who heard a verbal altercation in front of a club at the end of the road and gun shots.
The worker saw a victim leaning over the back of a Honda with an apparent gunshot wound, the report said, and the officer was told shots were heard “all the way down Redenbo Drive to Cedar Branch Road.”
The victim received medical treatment and another person said her vehicle and above-ground swimming pool were damaged by gunfire.
Brown remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. He was booked into the jail Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.