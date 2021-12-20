In just a few weeks, the omicron variant has become the largest hurdle to ending the COVID-19 pandemic since vaccination began in the spring.

Health officials are now recommending a booster shot, noting that omicron is several times more transmissible, and far better at evading antibodies, than the delta variant — which has only minimally impacted those who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

The additional step could add several months to America’s already-lagging inoculation process, putting the Myrtle Beach area in a vulnerable position due to its tourist-driven economy, which experienced record volume in 2021.

But, in contrast to many blue states, it appears that vaccine requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions are unlikely to come from the state or local governments.

“I don’t anticipate [restrictions] based on the policy that we’ve seen so far from our governor,” said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan. “I think that we are all learning to live with the variant.”

Riordan encourages people to get vaccinated, but does not support a mandate from government or business.

“The chamber will continue to encourage people to choose to be vaccinated, or if they’ve been vaccinated, get a booster,” she said. “Our policy here for our own employees is we encourage, we do not mandate.

“We don’t feel like we need to mandate,” she continued. “We feel like people are responsible and they’ll make the best decision for themselves.”

She added that MBACC incentivizes employees to get vaccinated with a raffle and requires masks, social distancing and capacity limits in its building.

Similarly, Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said that the city doesn’t require vaccination, but “we’re certainly encouraging our staff to get boosters.”

“We think we know the staff are aware of the benefits of getting the vaccines,” he said.