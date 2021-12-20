In just a few weeks, the omicron variant has become the largest hurdle to ending the COVID-19 pandemic since vaccination began in the spring.
Health officials are now recommending a booster shot, noting that omicron is several times more transmissible, and far better at evading antibodies, than the delta variant — which has only minimally impacted those who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.
The additional step could add several months to America’s already-lagging inoculation process, putting the Myrtle Beach area in a vulnerable position due to its tourist-driven economy, which experienced record volume in 2021.
But, in contrast to many blue states, it appears that vaccine requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions are unlikely to come from the state or local governments.
“I don’t anticipate [restrictions] based on the policy that we’ve seen so far from our governor,” said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan. “I think that we are all learning to live with the variant.”
Riordan encourages people to get vaccinated, but does not support a mandate from government or business.
“The chamber will continue to encourage people to choose to be vaccinated, or if they’ve been vaccinated, get a booster,” she said. “Our policy here for our own employees is we encourage, we do not mandate.
“We don’t feel like we need to mandate,” she continued. “We feel like people are responsible and they’ll make the best decision for themselves.”
She added that MBACC incentivizes employees to get vaccinated with a raffle and requires masks, social distancing and capacity limits in its building.
Similarly, Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said that the city doesn’t require vaccination, but “we’re certainly encouraging our staff to get boosters.”
“We think we know the staff are aware of the benefits of getting the vaccines,” he said.
Neither Myrtle Beach, Conway nor MBACC collected data on how many employees had been vaccinated. Neither Myrtle Beach nor North Myrtle Beach had discussed measures to curb the spread of omicron or communicated with local hospitals about the variant.
Meanwhile, more progressive cities have begun to beef up regulations. On Monday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an order requiring all city staff to inoculate and all people entering city restaurants, gyms, theaters and sports venues to show proof of vaccination — a move that is almost unimaginable in South Carolina.
In May, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an order banning schools and local governments from establishing mask mandates. Saying it would be “un-American to its core,” McMaster also prohibited venues from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
As the fallout from omicron unfolds, the Biden Administration’s federal directive requiring staff of companies with over 100 employees to get vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The mandate, which also requires vaccination or COVID tests for employees of healthcare providers that participate in Medicare or Medicaid, was recently upheld in a 2-1 federal court of appeals ruling.
Petitioners have yet to file another appeal, though many expect them to in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.