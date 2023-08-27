A locally owned butcher shop with a drive thru is coming to Myrtle Beach this fall.

Opening in the former Café Gelato space at 7901 N. Kings Highway, The Salty Butcher wants to be the community’s “old school neighborhood butcher shop,” part owner Taylor Smith said.

“I think we’ll have something for anyone and everyone,” Smith said. “Our business plan is that we’re trying to really connect with local products and high quality meats in the Carolinas. Not from your big box stores and distributors, but more or less from local fishermen and ranchers that carry that product. We’ll have that type of selection, then we’ll also carry affordable prices as well so we can meet all the price points of everyone wanting to shop, but get a unique experience.”

The first part of The Salty Butcher’s name is a nod to the seafood aspect of the business. Along with the pork, beef and chicken offerings you expect to find at a butcher shop, The Salty Butcher will also have locally caught seafood to offer.

Some of the things you can expect to find at The Salty Butcher are wagyu, certified angus prime and high choice beef, stuffed burgers, pork and chicken sausage, bone-in and bone-out pork chops, crab cakes and pre-marinated kebobs and beef tips ready for the grill. The shop will source its deli meats and cheeses from coastal North Carolina-based Duck Deli and its pork from Heritage Farms in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

“We have a handful of different sources that we’re going through from North Carolina and then all the way down to local fisheries in Murrells Inlet,” Smith said.

The Salty Butcher is a concept by four Grand Strand locals with experience in the restaurant industry operating steak and seafood restaurants. The owners grew up hunting and fishing, which Smith said helps them truly grasp the meaning behind “farm to table.”

The drive thru window will allow customers to call ahead with their order and pick it up once it’s prepared. There will also be a “meat club” where customers can try new, unique cuts and selections on a monthly basis. The shop will also offer local craft beer and wine.