When a friend told Chuck Harrelson that she had seen the sign, that once proudly identified his family’s grocery store, in the old Jerry Cox Warehouse the hunt was on.

Harrelson said he worked at the store, located in the back of the old Jerry Cox store, for about 10 years, starting when he was only 12-years-old.

Chuck and his parents, Charles “Charlie” and Jeanette Harrelson, met the building’s owner, Tripp Nealy, first thing Monday morning when they collected the sign that brought back good memories, but also memories of lots of hard work and long hours.

Charlie Harrelson said he leased the building where four of the five members of the Harrelson family worked from 1990 to 2000.

Harrelson, who had been cutting meat for a number of years before he took over Charlie Harrelson’s Red & White, and started putting in as many as 100 hours a week.

“We had a great time,” Harrelson said, “did real good.”

After seeing the sign, Mrs. Harrelson, who worked alongside her husband, said, “It brings a lot of emotional memories.”

She primarily remembers “toting” a lot of groceries, but also meeting lots of nice people.

Young Chuck started running the wrapping machine, but later moved on to cutting chickens and sometimes delivering meat to the then-popular Meeting House restaurant.

“We kept him busy on that wrapping machine to start with, get his attention again,” his dad inserted.

But Chuck said, “I thought it was great. I met a lot of great people and it kept me out of a lot of trouble because I was a young man who had to work a lot of hours. It taught me a lot of life’s lessons. How to talk to people, how to meet people and how to work for your dollar.”

He said he still sees people now that he formed bonds with way back them.

Now, he says, he’ll retire a second time in a few more years, this time from Grand Strand Water and Sewer where he has already put in 21 years.