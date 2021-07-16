A 49-year-old Ohio man died following a drowning in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Marvell Pink was pulled from the ocean at 6th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Willard said.
Pink was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He died at the hospital from asphyxiation due to drowning just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Willard said.
