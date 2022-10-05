An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony of a Myrtle Beach hotel, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email Wednesday.
Markell Hope, 34, of Akron Ohio, died around 3:30 pm. Friday.
He fell while attempting to do a handstand on the balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel on North Ocean Boulevard, Willard said.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.
