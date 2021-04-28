Drivers in Myrtle Beach should expect to "share the road with runners or seek alternate routes" Saturday during the 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Wednesday that drivers should "expect possible congestion between 4:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m." Saturday. MBPD added that delays are expected on Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard, Farrow Parkway and Robert Grissom Parkway.

The Myrtle Beach Marathon and the half-marathon is set to start at 7 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway between 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue. The location was selected in order to "achieve more social distancing," according to Myrtle Beach police.

Officials encourage drivers to use U.S. 17 and to avoid the intersections of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Grissom Parkway, 21st Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street, and Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway.

Officers will be placed along Ocean Boulevard to assist people with crossing the street while runners aren’t present, police said. Parking along Ocean Boulevard will be prohibited after 1:00 a.m. Saturday and northbound traffic will not be allowed during the race.

Officials want to remind visitors to park on the west side of Ocean Boulevard Friday afternoon or evening.

"You won’t easily be able to cross the Boulevard with your car during race hours on Saturday," said Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD.

Officials noted that the half marathon and full marathon routes have been adjusted in The Market Common to avoid the businesses there. Once the last runner passes, city crews will collect traffic control devices and after race officials have cleared the area, roadways and intersections will begin to reopen.