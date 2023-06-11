Horry County Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Myrtle Beach and state officers, injuring one officer around 14th Avenue North on Saturday evening.
Two Myrtle Beach Police Department officers and two South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers responded to 14th Avenue North and Chester Street around 11 p.m. Saturday after reports of a person with a gun, according to an HCPD release Sunday.
The officers, who responded in one vehicle, approached the area and a group of suspects began shooting at the vehicle, authorities said. The suspects then fled. The officers were in the same vehicle because they were staffing the nearby Carolina Country Music Festival, the release said.
One officer suffered a minor and non-life-threatening gunshot injury, according to police.
No officers fired weapons during the incident, the release states.
HCPD is investigating the incident because it involves MBPD and SLED.
Anyone with information may call the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477.
