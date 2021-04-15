Myrtle Beach's hospitality sector has received a promising forecast for the coming year.
Addressing city council at its annual budget retreat Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Michelle Shumpert said tourism was likely to resume in the area as the economy reopens nationwide.
“Experts mention that they think people now are at a point where they’re ready to increase their spending,” Shumpert said. “They see the return, they see the people on the streets, so they’re more likely to begin spending that funds and hopefully what that means for us are more people taking vacations.”
Hotel occupancy rates have soared locally, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels.
At 49%, hotel bookings between April 15 and June 14 are over 9% higher than the same period in 2019, said Marlane White, communications manager of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “In general, this data shows that demand for booking is stronger at this moment than it was in 2019.”
White predicted travel would grow throughout the summer.
“Weekend visitation to the Grand Strand has been encouraging with an increase in last-minute bookings and several properties sold out,” she said. “We expect that trend to continue, especially as we move into the warmer, summer months.”
The upsurge in local tourism corresponds to economic trends across the country.
According to the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, retail is up 10% following stimulus checks, gradual reopenings and an exponential rate of vaccinations.
“Americans are dreaming of travel and making plans at record levels for 2021,” said Shumpert. “And I think we’ve seen that around town.”
Tim Huber, sports tourism supervisor for Myrtle Beach, said bookings for club sports and travel teams, which often host training and tournaments in the area, have neared pre-pandemic travel.
“The non-scholastic events for club sports or travel teams have approached 2019 levels," he said, adding that school-related sports have fared differently due to regulations. “In March and April, when we typically do spring training with college and high schools, those numbers did not return to pre-pandemic levels due to travel restrictions between various states and school systems.”
He expects volume to peak during the summer.
“In mid-April, heading into the late spring and the summer, we’re seeing a significant rebound,” he said. “We’re optimistic that it will be a very busy summer for playcations (where people couple trips with sports travel).”
Shumpert noted potential roadblocks to economic recovery.
“There could be a fourth spike in COVID cases, and social distancing restrictions, shutdowns, those kind of things could reemerge,” she said. “We see it to some degree in some states already.”
Still, she was optimistic travel would continue throughout the year.
Shumpert said 53.8% believe there will be another COVID-19 surge, “but in the same token you still have a huge percentage of people who still want to vacation.”
