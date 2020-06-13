Two North Myrtle Beach restaurants have temporarily closed after an employee with each eatery tested positive for COVID-19.
Greg Norman Australian Grille announced on Facebook that the business would be closed as of Friday due to learning an employee tested positive for the disease and in an effort "to ensure the health and safety of our Grille community."
"The health and safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, and, in these unprecedented times, this priority continues to guide our business decisions," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page said. "We appreciate your understanding and will continue to keep everyone updated on our reopening."
Oscar's Food & Spirits also closed at 4 p.m. Friday after receiving news that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on that restaurant's Facebook page.
In the interest of protecting its staff and members of the public, the restaurant will not reopen until it is re-cleaned and all employees test negative for the disease, the post said.
Additionally, Rockefellers Raw Bar in North Myrtle Beach announced Friday the eatery would close for a few days to test employees for COVID-19.
"Rockefeller’s Raw Bar is an establishment that has always relied on and supported our local community," the restaurant said on Facebook. "We care about the safety of our patrons and locals. ... We will be back soon and we appreciate all of the love and support that surrounds us!"
