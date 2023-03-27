Persistence is what has carried Johnny Sellers throughout his life.
He was persistent over two decades ago in winning his wife Susan's heart during their first date that ended at the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier. And he has been persistent throughout his long career as a public servant.
That same persistence has landed him in his new role as the North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s first assistant chief.
“I do this because I want to do this," he said. "I want to be a servant. I want to be a leader and help folks grow because some of these officers that are working in the patrol cars right now on the street, they're gonna be your next chiefs, they're gonna be your next assistant chiefs or lieutenant. It's about making sure that we grow them to be able to assume those positions and provide the most to the communities that they want to be in. It's all about legacy.”
At 49 years old, Sellers has a resume dense with policing and public safety experience.
“From about age 18, I was an EMT for about four or five years," he said. "During that time frame, I joined the North Carolina National Guard and was an infantryman enlisted. I went to UNC Pembroke and graduated with a criminal justice degree and was commissioned as a military police officer in the army for 21 years."
Right before coming to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, however, Sellers was a police inspector for the Columbia Police Department.
“I am happy to be here. Everything happened very quickly. Because I was not expecting to be offered this job, this position,” he said. “[Chief Dana Crowell] is taking a chance on me because I'm an outsider. … I wasn't quite sure about things until I came here for my interview, and got to meet some of the folks that work here and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I like this.’”
Apart from the badge, Sellers is a father, husband and grandfather. Other than his German Shepherd, Bolo, Sellers said that he is the lone male in his family and is very happy with that.
His wife, two daughters and his infant granddaughter are able to pull him away from the desk or patrol car frequently for weekend hikes, traveling or babysitting.
Originally from Whiteville, North Carolina, Sellers’ family is full of front line workers. His wife and oldest daughter are both nurses and his youngest daughter is considering a career in the environmental health industry.
“I just knew at an early age that I wanted to serve in the military, and that law enforcement would probably be another field I was interested in,” he said. “One of the reasons that Chief wanted to hire me was to bring a different perspective. And that's something I believe I can do.”
Sellers was sworn into his new position on March 16 and NMB Chief Crowell said that his military experience will benefit the department and that since his first day on the job, her life has been easier.
“We were looking for a very special person for this very special city,” Crowell said at the swearing in ceremony. “I think my stress level has gone down a little every day since he’s come in.”
