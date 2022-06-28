A North Myrtle Beach woman is headed to Pennsylvania this fall to continue her love for pageantry at age 63.
Dreisa Jordan Sherrill, Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022, is preparing to compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America in September. Equipped with her vocal and dance skills, congeniality and experience in all aspects of pageantry, Sherrill hopes to show the judges “the best me I can be.”
Her interest in pageants began while she was in college in 1979, where she entered as a contestant for the Miss America program in North Carolina at the local level and placed first. Sherrill’s first victory led to her representing her city in the Miss North Carolina pageant.
“At that point I just realized I really enjoyed the competition, but I enjoyed so many elements of it like the self improvement and things and thought, well, this is kind of neat and fun,” Sherrill said. “So I became very involved in pageants.”
After placing as a runner-up in some festivals and competing in the Miss North Carolina pageant twice without placing in college, Sherrill decided she enjoyed learning the skill-learning and people involved in pageantry enough to try “working on the other side of the runway.”
“I judged, I helped direct local pageants,” she said. “I helped other contestants with interview preparation and just different things associated with pageants over 40 years. But then a good friend of mine presented an opportunity and said, ‘You need to compete again.’
“‘Oh, that's ridiculous,’ I said.”
Inevitably, Sherill said her friend, state director of the Ms. Senior S.C. program Connie Ross-Karl, convinced her to compete in the 2020 Ms. Senior World 60s pageant, which she placed first in, earning her the national title.
“I didn't know her really,” Ross-Karl said. “I didn't know that she had competed previously as extensively as she had. When I met her, I thought [she had] qualities that we wanted a representative for our state to have. She was absolutely stunning.
“She's fun to talk to and bright,” Ross-Karl said. “You know, she knows just the proper thing to say and we honestly thought that she would win the national title, and she may do just that. She’s that qualified.”
After a triumphant return to the stage, Sherill began to refine her pageant skills and rediscover a dormant passion.
“I traveled around and really enjoyed it, supported my philanthropies and had a wonderful experience,” she said. “And so then [my friend] says, ‘Well, you were originally going to compete in the Senior America Pageant.’ I thought, well, this is another opportunity to have a do-over for what I did when I was in college some 40 years ago.”
Now, after winning the Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022 pageant earlier this year and qualifying for nationals, Sherrill is working hard to develop and improve herself to prove she exemplifies “the dignity, maturity and inner beauty” that represents Ms. Senior America, according to the pageant’s mission statement.
“I’m spending a lot of time developing my talent and getting that element ready for the stage, getting my music arrangement completed and honing my vocal skills,” Sherrills said. “Also working through my community service and philanthropies and making [sure] I have a good sense of purpose, as well as being able to share my crown and sash as a platform for the charities I’m interested in.”
For the talent portion, Sherrill plans to perform a rendition of “Corner of the Sky” from the 1972 Broadway play “Pippin,” a musical about a son of a great French king who leaves home to find his true purpose. Above all else, she said she wants to show the judges the best, authentic version of herself.
“[I’m] making sure that when I walk on stage, I’m presenting my true, authentic self, and not some contrived stereotype or norm that other people think you might have. I am who I am,” Sherrill said. “There's no crystal ball to tell you what the results are gonna be. But as long as you walk away, and you feel like you've made yourself a better person, and you've fulfilled some self improvement goals, or whatever you've envisioned for yourself, then that's what's really important. That's what pageant competitions should do for any person, regardless of the age whether it's the little girls or seniors like myself.”
A retired school administrator, Sherrill previously worked as an assistant manager, pageant consultant and wardrobe stylist at The Foxy Lady boutique in Myrtle Beach. She enjoys outside activities like planting flowers and trimming hedges, and loves watching James Bond movies.
Sherrill will compete in the 2022 Ms. Senior America Pageant for the national title later this year in Hershey, Pennsylvania, from Sept. 5-9.
