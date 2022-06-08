The City of North Myrtle Beach will soon require businesses to eliminate the use of “single-use” plastic bags in stores in order to reduce pollution.
The restriction goes into effect on July 1, 2022, making it the 15th community in South Carolina to place restrictions on plastic bags, according to the city.
The city’s code of ordinances (Section 12-111) defines a single-use plastic bag as “a bag provided by a company or individual to a customer, typically at the point of sale, for the purpose of transporting purchases, which is made predominantly of plastic derived from petroleum or a biologically-based source. This definition includes bags provided to a customer to transport items provided free of charge, including but not limited to, samples and informational materials.”
The ordinance will not restrict bags without handles provided to customers to protect food and merchandise from being damaged or contaminated by other purchases like produce bags, bags intended to transport prescription medications from a pharmacy or veterinary office, or bags designed to put over articles of clothing on a hanger.
The new ruling will also not restrict door hanger bags, newspaper bags, garbage bags, pet waste bags, yard waste bags or bags of any type that a customer owns and brings into a store to transport purchased goods out of the establishment.
Plastic bags kill over 100,000 marine animals each year and can take over 400 years to biodegrade, according to the San Diego Coastkeeper.
Alternatives to single use bags at businesses may include paper bags, reusable bags, or no bags depending on the business. Some businesses may charge a fee for providing paper or reusable bags to customers for their purchases.
Public service and paid announcements will be released for local residents, businesses and visitors prior to July 1, according to the city.
“Thank you for your attention to this new ordinance. It’s a change in how you may do business. The real change, however, will happen in the results of eliminating plastics on our beaches and in the ocean and waterways,” a press release from the city of North Myrtle Beach states.
