North Myrtle Beach police and Horry County Fire Rescue responded Thursday to a report of a body in North Myrtle Beach’s Cherry Grove marsh.
City spokesman Pat Dowling said the city responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a body in the water near the 6200 block of Nixon Street.
Dowling said the body is of a woman believed to be in her 50s. He said the city isn’t sure what circumstances led to her death.
Dowling said there have been no missing person reports in the city, and the woman did not have an ID on her. He said the woman did not appear to have been in the water for very long.
Check back for updates.
