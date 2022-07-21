Alston BOLO

A BOLO alert sent by North Myrtle Beach police.
William Joshua Alston

William Joshua Alston, courtesy, J. Reuben Long Detention Center

North Myrtle Beach police on Thursday identified a suspect involved in an early-morning officer-involved shooting in the Barefoot Landing Resort Community. No officers were injured. 

Police are looking for William Joshua Alston, 40, of North Myrtle Beach. Alston is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 250-pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police were last looking for him in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas of the Barefoot community and want residents in the area to stay inside. 

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham said a male suspect fired at officers during the incident shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday and two officers returned fire. Graham said the suspect had some outstanding warrants.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Horry County police are assisting with the investigation, Graham said. 

No other details were immediately available.

