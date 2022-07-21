Alston BOLO

North Myrtle Beach police have arrested a suspect accused of firing shots at officers early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were attempting to serve outstanding warrants for domestic violence and kidnapping on William Joshua Alston, 40, of North Myrtle Beach, when Alston fired at the officers, said city spokesman Donald Graham. The officers returned fire and were uninjured.

Alston fled and police began searching for him in the Barefoot Landing Resort area. He was captured shortly before 1p.m. in the Briarcliffe RV Resort area.

The city said Alston was taken to the hospital. Graham said he couldn't say what injuries Alston had and it's unclear if he was shot. 

Horry County police and the State Law Enforcement Division assisted in the search for Alston and SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting, the city said.

