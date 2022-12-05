North Myrtle Beach City Council passed first reading of an ordinance that could increase the cost of public parking in city-owned lots and rights-of-ways on Monday night.
A second favorable reading will have to happen in order for the price to change. That could happen at a January meeting.
Public documents state that city staff proposes to adjust the parking fees from $2 per hour to $3 per hour to “help cover incurred costs and stay competitive with the rates of surrounding municipalities.”
The Seaview Lot, located near 37th Avenue South and Seaview Street in Windy Hill, is considered a “value lot,” so it currently costs $1 per hour to park there. But city staff is recommending that council raise it to $2 per hour.
Currently, the council can only adjust parking fees during annual budget changes, but the council underwent a first reading to amend this ordinance during Monday's meeting. If passed, council could adjust parking fees “whenever an adjustment is required,” public documents state.
“Chapter 21, Article 2, Section 21-39 of the North Myrtle Beach Code of Ordinances states that, ‘the parking fee/rate shall be adopted annually within the city budget.’ This is impractical as the annual budget is in the middle of the paid parking season (i.e., March 1 through October 31). Changing rates in the middle of the season would serve to confuse the public and prove to be logistically challenging for staff,” documents state.
Staff proposes to remove the sentence about the parking fee and rate being adopted annually within the city budget and replace it with, "the parking fee/rate shall be set by ordinance and approved by City Council, whenever an adjustment is required," according to city documents.
If the amendment is approved by the city council at second reading, then rates can be adjusted by the city at any time. The first reading was unanimously approved during the Dec. 5 meeting.
City Manager Mike Mahaney said Monday parking fees are being raised in order to “stay ahead of the growth.”
“We are looking at some other significant properties on the oceanfront that will be expensive for parking and so we need that revenue stream,” he said. “And of course, as you're all aware, if you're living in the city, you know or a city resident, you can get the decal for your car, your golf cart or whatever, but the $2 fee is paid by those who utilize the parking lots, whether they be tourists or they live outside the city or whatever. So that's the reason for the increase from two to three dollars. It doesn't have to do with the staff cost. It has to do with the amount of money that we're spending acquiring property.
"You're going to be hard pressed to find any other beach community that is charging $2 an hour for beachfront parking.”
Mahaney said that the cost to park in North Myrtle Beach’s public beachfront parking is less than in neighboring communities.
