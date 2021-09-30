A North Myrtle Beach man died after a motorcycle wreck in Myrtle Beach this week, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
Timothy Cournoyer, 56, died from the injuries he sustained in a collision on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, Willard said in a news release.
Police were called to the area of Seaboard Street near Commons Avenue across from the Myrtle Waves Water Park for a crash involving a motorcycle. The collision occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to Willard. The motorcycle rider and another person were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials have not stated if Cournoyer was the rider or the other person involved in the collision. Cournoyer was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died just after 5 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation.
