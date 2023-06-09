After complaints over electric scooters operating along North Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard, city council took action during an emergency meeting Thursday in hopes of better regulating some rental e-bikes and similar devices.

City officials had a specially called meeting on Thursday, June 8, at city hall where they passed the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit the use of a shared mobility device or a motor scooter within city limits from companies that do not have franchise agreements with the city.

If passed at second reading, the ordinance would change the traffic chapter of the city's code of ordinances that would regulate some rental e-bikes and similar devices.

According to public documents, the city defines a shared mobility device as any motor-powered device besides a car or motorcycle that can be rented through an app on one's phone or through some similar on-demand virtual portal.

City officials said they are considering this after seeing multiple mobility devices like e-bikes left unattended on streets, sidewalks, parks, beaches and in more areas that could cause tripping or traffic hazards.

"We have heard complaints from hotels on Ocean Boulevard that [motorized scooters and shared mobility devices] have been laying out on the sidewalk and that customers have been tripping over them," said city manager Mike Mahaney during the June 8 meeting.

He also said since the issue has become more prevalent as more tourists are visiting the area with these rentals, he has told public safety officials to take the rental devices when they are hazardously abandoned and bring them to impound.

City attorney Chris Noury said this proposed ordinance would not impact local bike or e-bike businesses that operate under a business license. This is only for rental mobility devices from companies that do not have an agreement with the city.