Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions.

Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers.

Biking on the beach in the summertime during peak hours is dangerous, Shade said, adding that there are too many people to avoid.

The proposed amendment to the Beaches and Waterways chapter of the North Myrtle Beach Code of Ordinances would ban bicycles on public beaches from May 15 to Sept. 15 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to public documents. This change could ban the use of “bicycles, tricycles or similar human, gas, or electric powered wheeled vehicles."

During a Dec. 5 meeting, council voted to postpone discussing the possible change until a public workshop could be held. The workshop has not yet been scheduled.

The City of Myrtle Beach already has similar rules in place.

“The use of bicycles, tricycles or similar human, gas, or electric powered wheeled vehicles is prohibited from the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from May 1 up to and including Labor Day on the public beach, except as where otherwise lawfully permitted,” the Myrtle Beach ordinance reads.

Tom Vitt, a member of the City of Myrtle Beach Cycling and Pedestrian Safety Committee, said the proposed amendment is not a bad idea because North Myrtle Beach public beaches get so crowded in the summer during the day.

“I don’t think prohibiting any kind of cycling during busy hours during the summer is bad.” he said. “Our beaches are crowded and vary greatly in width depending on location and tides, so it would be very easy for even an experienced cyclist to have an unfortunate incident with a bather, walker or any other beach goer. Throttle driven e-bikes, even more so than pedal assist e-bikes, have no business on the beach during busy hours.”