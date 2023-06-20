The 2023-24 budget, the redrawing of ward lines and further refining rules around shared mobility devices, mostly e-bikes, were the main housekeeping items North Myrtle Beach City Council discussed during its Monday meeting.

The public hearing on the proposed budget, which includes no tax increase, yielded no pushback from the public.

“The budget is about $174 million this year. That’s the largest budget that you’ve ever had,” city manager Mike Mahaney said during the meeting. “There’s no change in the tax rate. It’s still 45 mils.”

Of the approximately $174 million budget, about $70 million of that is for capital projects such as the ocean outfall project, the sports park expansion, Champions Boulevard extension, new pickleball courts and other projects throughout North Myrtle Beach.

“I’m just happy that we were able to have such a wonderful budget and do these great projects without raising any property tax,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said.

The proposed budget is set to be finalized in time for the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

Council also had a second reading of an ordinance that adjusts which areas of the city fall into Windy Hill, Crescent Beach, Ocean Drive or Cherry Grove.

The city is required to evaluate its ward lines with each census and the goal is to have relatively equal populations within each ward.

Each district's lines have been adjusted, but most notably, Crescent Beach is absorbing most of the annexations the city has made since the last census. Windy Hill is absorbing a lesser - but still significant amount - of recently annexed land, too.