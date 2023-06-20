The 2023-24 budget, the redrawing of ward lines and further refining rules around shared mobility devices, mostly e-bikes, were the main housekeeping items North Myrtle Beach City Council discussed during its Monday meeting.
The public hearing on the proposed budget, which includes no tax increase, yielded no pushback from the public.
“The budget is about $174 million this year. That’s the largest budget that you’ve ever had,” city manager Mike Mahaney said during the meeting. “There’s no change in the tax rate. It’s still 45 mils.”
Of the approximately $174 million budget, about $70 million of that is for capital projects such as the ocean outfall project, the sports park expansion, Champions Boulevard extension, new pickleball courts and other projects throughout North Myrtle Beach.
“I’m just happy that we were able to have such a wonderful budget and do these great projects without raising any property tax,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said.
The proposed budget is set to be finalized in time for the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
Council also had a second reading of an ordinance that adjusts which areas of the city fall into Windy Hill, Crescent Beach, Ocean Drive or Cherry Grove.
The city is required to evaluate its ward lines with each census and the goal is to have relatively equal populations within each ward.
Each district's lines have been adjusted, but most notably, Crescent Beach is absorbing most of the annexations the city has made since the last census. Windy Hill is absorbing a lesser - but still significant amount - of recently annexed land, too.
These adjustments, however, do not change where voters go to cast their ballots and it also does not change which council seat they vote for because in North Myrtle Beach, residents may cast votes for all candidates.
The total population of the city, according to the most recent data, is 19,035 people and with redrawn ward lines, each ward has roughly 4,800 people in it.
Council also passed a second reading of an ordinance that prohibits the use of a shared mobility device or a motor scooter within city limits from companies that do not have franchise agreements with the city.
This decision comes after the city received complaints from hotels on its Ocean Boulevard that e-bikes were being left unattended in hazardous spots.
“The ordinance is in response to a great deal of scooters being left carelessly in public right of ways,” assistant city manager Ryan Fabbri said. “We started to get a lot of complaints about them from local business owners that were concerned the tripping hazard and obstruction for ADA customers.”
Fabbri also said there was no specific incident of someone getting injured from abandoned scooters. Slidr is the company that owns the scooters, he said.
Users can rent scooters through an app and the company is not local.
My Horry News has reached out to Slidr for comment.
The city of Myrtle Beach also prohibits the use of shared mobility devices from companies that do not have a franchise agreement with the city.
