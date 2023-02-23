A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel is coming to the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach.

During Monday's meeting, city council unanimously approved a second reading on a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District, which details plans for a full-service hotel and parking structure to be built within four parcels of land near the pier.

This plan was first brought before the city in 2019, but was postponed because of COVID-19.

The 2019 plan detailed "the construction and operation of a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel with 127, one-bedroom units on the oceanfront and second row parking garage providing 147 public parking spaces free of charge, distributed, and reallocated between the existing Prince Resort parking garage on the second-row parcel, ground-level surface parking, and the new Hampton Inn & Suites parking garage. Of the 147 public spaces, seven were to be provided at ground level between the two parking garages," according to public documents.

As the plan currently stands after Monday’s meeting, the potential construction near the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier would be a 156-bedroom oceanfront Hampton Inn & Suites with seven temporary parking spaces on the ground floor, a second-row parking garage with 209 parking spaces with 54 spaces for the public on the first, second and third floors and a relocated public dune walkover.

The Prince Resort Planned Development District holds four lots and two of them are vacant. In the two lots that are not vacant stand a Prince Resort hotel and a condo building, according to public land records.

This structure will be built pending site plan approval and building permits.